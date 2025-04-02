Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSQ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 145,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,411. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 11,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $212,981.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,981.09. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

