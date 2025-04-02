Short Interest in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Decreases By 18.7%

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 9,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Viking Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of VIK stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.54. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Viking by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,279,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,353,000 after buying an additional 3,658,225 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,086,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,038,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Viking by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,931,000 after acquiring an additional 836,353 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

