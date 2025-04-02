Justin Christopher Bird Sells 4,817 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sempra Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.93. 4,726,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Sempra has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.