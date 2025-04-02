John C. Inglis Buys 635 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) Director John C. Inglis bought 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,866.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,617.82. This trade represents a 96.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American International Group stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.77. 4,942,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,113,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.76.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

