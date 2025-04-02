Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Decreases By 20.0%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:XIN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,808. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

