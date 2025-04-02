Spencer Adam Neumann Sells 2,601 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Spencer Adam Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05.

On Thursday, February 6th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45.

On Thursday, January 30th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.41, for a total value of $9,784,100.00.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $935.52. 3,221,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $974.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $872.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.