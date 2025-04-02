Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 392,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a P/E ratio of -34.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33.

Insider Activity at Discovery Silver

In other Discovery Silver news, Senior Officer Forbes Gemmell sold 30,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total value of C$47,829.76. Also, Director Anthony Paul Makuch sold 266,630 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$427,674.52. Insiders have sold a total of 583,293 shares of company stock valued at $918,636 in the last 90 days.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

