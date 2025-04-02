Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). Approximately 1,775,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 762,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

Eden Research Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($13,238.53). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 167,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,038.41 ($6,513.78). Insiders bought 1,391,473 shares of company stock valued at $103,604,725 over the last three months. 14.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

