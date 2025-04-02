AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 133,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 53,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

