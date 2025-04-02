Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.74 and last traded at $99.04. 139,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.12.
