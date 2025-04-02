S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 14,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 15,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

