Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $174.40 and last traded at $177.96. Approximately 32,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 854% from the average daily volume of 3,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.22.

Airbus Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.25.

Get Airbus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.