Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Down 19.3% – Time to Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03). 19,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 78,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.12 ($0.04).

Mothercare Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

