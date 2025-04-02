Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 546.82 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 733 ($9.52). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 724 ($9.40), with a volume of 1,173,932 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($9.87) to GBX 900 ($11.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 687.50 ($8.93).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 655.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

