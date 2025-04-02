iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 74,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,184,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,220.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 292,506 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,837,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,316,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,872. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $662.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.4353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

