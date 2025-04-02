Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.39 and traded as high as C$10.86. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 437,136 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.18 per share, with a total value of C$183,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

