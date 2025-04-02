McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.16 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.88). McBride shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.82), with a volume of 308,527 shares changing hands.

McBride Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.45. The company has a market cap of £241.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 11.90 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McBride had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 62.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 EPS for the current year.

McBride Company Profile

We are the leading European manufacturer and supplier of Private Label and Contract Manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets.

