Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 732,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
Shares of PHG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 691,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 741,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on PHG
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
