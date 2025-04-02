Reviewing Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) & Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) and Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonesis A/S has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonesis A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -298.78% -58.54% -34.24% Novonesis A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Novonesis A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ginkgo Bioworks and Novonesis A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 3 1 1 0 1.60 Novonesis A/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential downside of 23.75%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Novonesis A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Novonesis A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $227.04 million 1.53 -$892.87 million ($10.68) -0.56 Novonesis A/S $2.60 billion 10.59 $439.08 million $1.58 37.16

Novonesis A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novonesis A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novonesis A/S beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Novonesis A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novonesis A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

