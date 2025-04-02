Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,190 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

CGCB opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $27.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

