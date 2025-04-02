Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys 167 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.7% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.53 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.