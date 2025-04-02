Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 269,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 261,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Cybin Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

