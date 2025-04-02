TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.26. 3,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

