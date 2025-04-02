Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 83,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 84,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Maris-Tech Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Institutional Trading of Maris-Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maris-Tech stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the quarter. Maris-Tech comprises approximately 3.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.27% of Maris-Tech worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

