Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ferguson (FERG)

Ferguson (NASDAQ: FERG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2025 – Ferguson is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Ferguson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Ferguson is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $234.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $189.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Ferguson is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FERG traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.97. 1,204,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.08 and its 200-day moving average is $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $152.52 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Ferguson plc alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.