Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Drops By 21.9%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 716,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
GD Culture Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. GD Culture Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.58.
GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
About GD Culture Group
GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.
