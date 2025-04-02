Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Drops By 21.9%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 716,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

GD Culture Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. GD Culture Group has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GD Culture Group

About GD Culture Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GD Culture Group stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GD Culture Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GDC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.42% of GD Culture Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.