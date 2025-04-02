China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Shares Up 12% – Time to Buy?

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

China Vanke Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

