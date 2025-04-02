Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.60 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after buying an additional 403,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,729,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,280,000 after acquiring an additional 282,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Exelon by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

