Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 25,091 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $239,811,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,123,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,161,000 after acquiring an additional 870,903 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,160,000 after purchasing an additional 380,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after purchasing an additional 167,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $232.63 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,670. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. The trade was a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

