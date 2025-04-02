Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 3,992 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSP opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $251.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

