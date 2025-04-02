Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,486,000 after purchasing an additional 203,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,096,000 after buying an additional 289,407 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 491,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

