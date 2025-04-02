Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry Sells 923 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $14,823.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,379,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,339,861.02. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 31st, Strategic Enterprises Mcgarry sold 102 shares of Guild stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,657.50.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Guild Holdings has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $948.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Guild’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. Compass Point raised their target price on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guild by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,327 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

