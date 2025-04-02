Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.