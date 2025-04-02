HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $345.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.25. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

