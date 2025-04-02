Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,825 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

