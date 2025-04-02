Insider Selling: AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.15 million. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,841 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AdvanSix

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.