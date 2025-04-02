Diametric Capital LP Purchases 3,255 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The firm had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.