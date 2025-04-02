Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.63. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.
About Marin Software
