Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.63. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Get Marin Software alerts:

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.