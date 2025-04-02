B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,576 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

