O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHG stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

