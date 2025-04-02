O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in CGI by 60.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth about $307,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

CGI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CGI stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

