Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,162 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EYLD. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

BATS EYLD opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.