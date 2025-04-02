Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $472.70 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

