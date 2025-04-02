Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Short Interest Update

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nature Wood Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Nature Wood Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Nature Wood Group has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $17.21.
Nature Wood Group Company Profile
