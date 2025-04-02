Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 9,347,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,373% from the average daily volume of 170,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

