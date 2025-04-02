Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 287316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Nidec Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Nidec Company Profile
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.
