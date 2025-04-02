ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 27.2% in March

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE ASA traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 74,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,030. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

