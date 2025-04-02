ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 27.2% in March

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE ASA traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 74,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,030. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASA Gold and Precious Metals
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.