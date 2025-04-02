Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 24026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.89 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.1072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

