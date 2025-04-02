Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII):
- 3/26/2025 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/18/2025 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/4/2025 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 464,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,793. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.09.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
