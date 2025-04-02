Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII):

3/26/2025 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2025 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2025 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 464,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,793. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $36.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.09.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 153,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 772,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

