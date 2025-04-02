Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 44,276,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 10,678,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £718,389.00, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

Featured Stories

